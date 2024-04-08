Kangana Ranaut denies ‘shameful, baseless rumours’ that she eats beef: ‘I am a proud Hindu’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has clarified on some rumours floating about her on social media. She refuted claims that she eats beef in a fresh tweet. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut gifts herself a second Mercedes Maybach worth ₹2.4 crore after joining politics. Watch) Kangana Ranaut has defended herself on Twitter against 'baseless rumours'.(Jai Kumar )

What did Kangana tweet?

“I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The old tweet

This comes after some people dug out an old tweet of her's from 2019, in which she had written about her yogic lifestyle. However, the tweet wasn't worded in first person. It said, “There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn't believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat.”

Kangana joins politics

Kangana Ranaut recently joined politics and is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. She held a roadshow in the city to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The actor said that her journey in the film industry was not smooth and she was constantly “bullied” for hailing from Himachal Pradesh and not speaking good English, but she always felt proud that she is from Mandi.

"I have constructed a small Devi temple in my village and have built a house in Manali. I had struggled and worked hard to carve a niche for myself,” Ranaut said.

"It is not that my father or husband is chief minister and I have joined politics,” she said in an oblique attack on sitting Congress MP Pratibha Singh and her son PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Kangana Ranaut's last release was Tejas. She will be seen next in Emergency, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has also directed the film.