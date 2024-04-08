Kangana Ranaut gifts herself a second Mercedes Maybach worth 2.4 crore after joining politics. Watch

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday, taking her new Mercedes Maybach out for a spin. The actor was spotted in a flowy white dress as she left a salon. She was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped into her pristine new car. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes Alia Bhatt out for a drive in new Bentley worth ₹8 crore. Watch) Kangana Ranaut was spotted cruising in a new Maybach in Mumbai.

Kangana's swanky new ride

Kangana, who already owned a Mercedes Maybach S680, recently bought her second Maybach, Mercedes-Maybach GLS. It is priced at ₹2.43 crore while S680 was bought at ₹3.6 crore. It is not clear if Kangana swapped the car with a ‘cheaper’ one or simply added another version of the same brand to her collection.

As per a Men's XP report, Kangana also owns a BMW 7-series 730LD, a Mercedes GLE 350D SUV and an Audi Q3. She has two properties in Mumbai: an office and a home.

Kangana's entry into politics

Kangana Ranaut recently announced her entry into politics as she joined the Bhartiya Janta Party. She will be contesting elections from Mandi consituency in Himachal Pradesh. She recently said that this is the election of PM Narendra Modi and if people vote for her, it will go to the Prime Minister.

Addressing a public meeting in the Sundernagar area of Mandi district on April 4, Kangana said that the BJP is not run by the leaders but by its workers.

"This is the election of PM Modi. If you vote for Kangana, it will go to PM Modi. There should not be any shortage in our area. I have done some work in the film industry due to which I have got the name in the country and all over the world. I feel that till now I have not done anything that the people should elect me as their representative," she said.

"Our party is run not by leaders but by workers," she added.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

Kangana will be seen next in Emergency, based on the life of former PM Indira Gandhi. She has also directed the film.