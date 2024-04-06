‘Kangana Ranaut once said she likes beef’, claims Congress leader. BJP hits back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at Maharashtra leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, over his remarks claiming actor Kangana Ranaut had written on X (formerly Twitter) that she liked and ate beef and that the BJP has now given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor, is making her electoral debut as the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

Shaina NC, a BJP leader in Maharashtra, shared a video of herself criticising Wadettiwar's comments and other remarks made by Congress leaders. “Vijay Wadettiwar is the leader of the Congress party in Maharashtra who is so defunct of ideology that he has the audacity to say that Kangana Ranaut was given a ticket because she is a beef eater. This is not the first time the Congress has made such ludicrous comments,” she said.

Invoking Congress social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post against Ranaut, Shaina said, “Supriya Shrinate has said ‘mandi me kya rate hai’ and Randeep Surjewala talks about Hema Malini's attributes despite her being the age of Sonia Gandhi...This Congress party is clearly anti-women.”

Shaina further stated that all women would speak up during the voting, and the results on June 4 would give a “befitting answer to Congress.”

“On the other hand, you have a prime minister who has ensured whether it's Triple Talaq or Nari Shakti Vandan, there is respect for women. If the Congress party is so defunct of any thought process, I think the befitting answer will be on June 4 when the women of India speak up and vote against this anti-woman party called the Congress,” she added.

Supriya Shrinate's post that sparked controversy

A massive controversy erupted after Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's offensive social media post about actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut went viral before being deleted. This happened after Ranaut was given a BJP ticket from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Responding to Shrinate's post earlier, Kangana said on X that every woman deserves respect and dignity. She tweeted, “Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.”

Later the Congress leader said that someone with access to her social media accounts had posted the objectionable content.