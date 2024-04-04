Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri support Hema Malini after Congress leader’s ‘indecent’ remark

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have shared their thoughts on a recent incident involving actor-politician Hema Malini on their X accounts. Recently, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala made a comment on Hema that has been termed ‘indecent’ and here’s how the celebs reacted to the incident. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut once said she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh; old tweet resurfaces) Vivek Agnihotri and Kangana Ranaut came to Hema Malini's defence on X(Instagram)

‘Any woman in politics deserves respect’

Without naming names, Vivek wrote on X, “Any woman standing tall in this bad world of politics deserves utmost respect and support. Any woman. Any party,” alluding to how he thinks Randeep’s comment against Hema was undeserved.

Kangana also shared the video of Randeep making the comment, writing in Hindi, “There was a chatter of opening a shop of love but Congress has opened a shop of hatred. Congress leaders, who have degraded views towards women, are deteriorating their character day by day in frustration and despair of inevitable defeat.”

In the video, Randeep is heard saying, “Why do we elect MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. They are not Hema Malini who is made MP to lick her.” The Haryana State Commission for Women took suo moto cognizance and issued a notice to the leader for ‘indecent remarks’ that ‘hurt the dignity of a woman,’ according to PTI. Reacting to the issue, Hema told the press, “They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi.”

Kangana’s foray into politics

While in 2021 Kangana had tweeted that she doesn’t want to contest for a seat from Himachal Pradesh. This year, BJP released her name in their list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Mandi, her hometown.

Last seen in the 2023 aerial drama Tejas, Kangana will soon be seen in Emergency, in which she plays Indira Gandhi. She has also directed and produced the project that is yet to hit screens some time this year. Vivek last directed the 2023 films The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War. He is currently directing The Delhi Files.

With inputs from PTI

