Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal minister on ‘controversy queen' jibe: ‘Ye tumhare baap-dada ki…’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut launched a vicious attack on Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, saying he cannot threaten her and send her back as it is not his ancestor's estate. Singh is expected to be Congress' nominee from the Mandi seat, where BJP has fielded Kangana Ranaut in the Lok Sabha election. BJP's candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut (ANI)(ANI)

While addressing a poll rally in Mandi, Kangana Ranaut said, "Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ke tum mujhe dara, dhamka ke vapis bhej doge (This is not the estate of your father or grandfather that you will threaten me and send me back)."

The actress-turned-politician further added, "This is the new Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where a small, poor boy who used to sell tea is the biggest hero and "pradhan sevak" of the people."

Kangana's comments came after Vikramaditya Singh called the BJP candidate the “queen of controversies”, saying that questions will be raised on statements made by her from time to time.

Referring to Kangana's reported comments over beef-eating, Vikramaditya Singh said, "I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal to Bollywood because she will not win the elections as she knows nothing about people of Himachal."

Calling both Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh as ‘Pappu’, Kangana Ranaut said there is one "bada Pappu" in Delhi and a "chhota Pappu" in Himachal.

Terming Vikramaditya Singh as “ek number ka jhootha” and “paltubaaz”, she wondered what can be expected from him when "bada Pappu" talks about destroying the "nari shakti" (women power).

She further challenged Singh to “do even one scene” of her film.

“I have made my name in the film industry without the help of my father and mother... I want to join politics and serve the people.” Ranaut said, “If he can do even one scene of my film successfully, I will leave politics and the country.”

The actress added, “These 'Raja betas' had problems with me in the film industry. When I raised my voice, these 'parivarvadi' and 'vanshvadi' (dynasty and family-centric) 'Pappus', under the influence of liquor and drugs, threatened me and even threatened me to put behind bars but could not harm me.”

(With inputs from PTI)