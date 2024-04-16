‘Stop false propaganda on Constitution’, says PM Modi after Lalu’s ‘eye’ remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition over allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will amend the Constitution of the country if it wins over 400 seats in the upcoming general elections and asked them to stop spreading lies on the Constitution for political gains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar’s Gaya on Tuesday. (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya, Modi said this election is to punish those who are against India’s Constitution and those opposing the Centre’s efforts to make the country a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“This election is for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Bihar’. The Congress and its partners are resorting to lies in the name of the Constitution just to abuse me. The NDA respects the Constitution. Even Babasaheb Ambedkar can’t change this. Had it not been for the Constitution given by Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the son of a poor person born in such a backward family could not have become the Prime Minister of the country,” he said, apparently referring to his ascent in politics from a poor background.

“During the last three decades, the Opposition has not stopped spreading falsehood on the RSS-BJP. They said the country will burn...people will have to leave the country; they will change the Constitution. Stop spreading such false propaganda. Don’t make it a political tool but make it a tool of respect. You are politicising it whereas we are making it a thing of respect, faith and devotion,” said Modi.

“Our Constitution is pure. The framers of the Constitution dreamt of a prosperous India. However, the Congress party that ruled for decades in the country lost the opportunity,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad hit out at the BJP accusing it of having an “obvious” design to change the Constitution and warned that Dalits, backwards and the poor people of the country will “gouge out the eyes” of those attempting to do so.

The RJD leader also posted a video clip, featuring prominent BJP leaders including Faizabad MP Lallu Singh, party candidate from Rajasthan’s Nagaul, Jyoti Mirdha, Meerut candidate Arun Govil and Uttara Kannada MP Anand Hegde to prove his claims.

Attacking Modi and the BJP, Yadav said, “The BJP is very nervous. These people are talking about crossing 400 (seats) out of nervousness. Their leaders are openly saying that we will change the Constitution. This Constitution was prepared by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The Dalits, backward and the poor people of the country will gouge out the eyes of whosoever try to change it.”

Targeting the RJD and the Congress, Modi said, “Ghamandia Gathbandhan has no vision or trust. When they go on asking for votes, they do so on the work done by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Entire Bihar knows why they try and take credit for the work done by Nitish ji and the central government. The RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar. The RJD has given only two things to Bihar - jungle raj and corruption.” He also alleged that the RJD is the symbol of “corruption and goonda raj”.

Modi also attacked the Opposition over the Santana issue and said, “They (opposition leaders) call Santana Dharma ‘dengue and malaria’. They don’t deserve even a single seat...they must be punished.”

“The Congress has lost an opportunity to make India a ‘Samridh Bharat’. The RJD and the Congress only play politics in the name of social justice,” He said the BJP has a roadmap for every section of the society.

“Youth won’t have to go out in search of employment. A revolution has come in the last 10 years; 10 crore women have associated with self-help groups in the country; in Bihar, 1.15 crore women and 5.15 lakh women from Gaya have associated with self-help groups. When there was a Congress government, less than ₹150 crore were allotted to these women’s self-help groups in Bihar. The NDA government granted over ₹40,000 crore to these groups in the last 10 years,” he said.

“North Koel Project was halted here for so long, but the NDA government completed it. Farmers of Gaya and Aurangabad will get big benefits from it,” he added.

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAMS) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Gaya as the NDA candidate.