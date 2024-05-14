PM Modi declares assets worth 3.02 crore; doesn't own house, car: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for a third time, declared moveable assets worth ₹3.02 crore, disclosing that he doesn't own any car, house, or piece of land. Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi.(PTI)

According to the election affidavit, as shared by India Today, the prime minister's total assets of 3.02 crore include a fixed deposit worth ₹2.86 crore with the State Bank of India (SBI), ₹80,304 in two bank accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi and ₹52,920 cash in hand.

PM Modi also has ₹9.12 lakh as an investment in National Savings Certificates (NSC) savings scheme and possesses four gold rings worth ₹2.68 lakh, the affidavit said.

The nomination papers further showed that PM Modi's taxable income doubled from ₹11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to ₹23.5 lakh in 2022-23.

As far as his education is concerned, the prime minister declared that he completed his Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University in 1978 and Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983. There are no pending criminal proceedings against him.

Narendra Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014, is seeking a third consecutive term from there. He will be contesting against Congress' UP unit president Ajay Rai.

Earlier today, PM Modi, sporting a white kurta-pajama and a blue sadri, filed his nomination at the district collectorate office in Varanasi. Several NDA leaders, including Union minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, were present at the event.

PM Modi also performed aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat and offered prayers at the city's Kaal Bhairav temple before filing his nomination papers.

PM Modi posted on 'X', "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

"I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.

After filing his papers, he headed for the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address local party leaders and workers. A local spokesperson of the BJP said that PM Modi gave the party's office bearers the "mantra of victory" and asked them to make people aware of his government's schemes.

PM Modi also told them to ensure that every booth records at least 370 more votes than it did in the last general election, in celebration of the abrogation of Article 370.