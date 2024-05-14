Who are PM Narendra Modi's 4 proposers for Varanasi Lok Sabha nomination?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday from Varanasi. Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, 12 state CMs, and NDA ally leaders, will accompany him. Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding campaign materials with pictures of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part in a roadshow, in Varanasi on May 13, 2024, during ongoing India's general election.( (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP))

Who are the proposers of PM Modi's Varanasi nomination?

The four proposers of Prime Minister Modi are:

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri: A member of the Brahmin community, known for determining the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Baijnath Patel: An old RSS volunteer, belonging to the OBC community. Lalchand Kushwaha: Lalchand Kushwaha is also from the OBC community. Sanjay Sonkar: He comes from the Dalit community.

Who will attend PM Modi's Lok Sabha nomination?

Several notable figures are expected to attend Prime Minister Modi's nomination from Varanasi for Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to BJP sources.

Among them are UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. Also in attendance will likely be Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Additionally, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, and Tripura CM Manik Saha are expected.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel, and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar are also slated to be present.

When will PM Modi file his nomination?

PM Modi's nomination is scheduled between 11:40am and 12:00pm. The timing coincides with the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami on May 14.

According to astrologer Pt Rishi Dwivedi, this celestial alignment signifies auspiciousness and fulfillment of wishes. It is believed that undertaking activities during Pushya Nakshatra ensures their successful completion.

(Inputs from Sudhir Kumar)