Lok Sabha polls: Focus on BJP central election committee meeting for second list

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central election committee meeting is expected to take place this week as the party will announce its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the schedule of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The first list, announced on Saturday, had 195 names from 16 states. (File photo)

The all-important election panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet to finalise the second list of contestants for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As it sets about planning its election campaign to retain power at the Centre for the third time, the party is focusing on drawing up a list of formidable candidates who will help meet the target of winning 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP in 2019 won 303 seats but are eyeing a bigger tally to cross 400 with its allies.

Ticket seekers from various states are making last-ditch efforts to impress the party bosses. Long queue of aspirants has also been in and out of RSS offices; hoping to earn the recommendation of the ideological mentor.

Balancing act

Since the party is on an expansion spree and is open to welcoming leaders from other political groups as well, there is a two-pronged exercise underway. A strict screening process to vet the applicants and ticket seekers is being carried out simultaneously with senior party leaders assuaging party workers who complain of being sidelined.

For instance, in Gujarat former Congress, president and three-time MLA Arjun Modhvadia switching sides to the BJP has set off concern among aspirants that he may be given a ticket to contest. Although, the party leadership has not made any comments to suggest that the former Congress leader may be a contestant.

The party is also geared to welcome on board Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned from his position on Tuesday and said he will be formally joining the party.

He said whether he would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be taken by the BJP leadership.

HT reported on Tuesday how the party has intensified its screening process after two contestants had to withdraw from the contest following public uproar.

Outreach

PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda are leading the party’s outreach and addressing rallies and public programs across the country.

While PM Modi was in Odisha on Tuesday to address a rally, Shah was in Maharashtra.

The PM reiterated the target of winning over 400 seats and how it will set the country on the path of becoming the third largest economy from the current fifth rank.

Shah for his part, attacked the INDIA bloc and said the coalition of opposition has self-interest at heart.

PM on Wednesday unveiled the first underwater metro route and a slew of projects worth ₹15,400 crore.

AI to reach non Hindi speakers

The BJP is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to translate PM’s speeches into eight Indian languages, including Tamil, Marathi, Telegu and Odia.

With the party having set its sights on increasing the tally in non-Hindi speaking states, the dubbed speeches are being relied on to leverage the PM’s star power which is the biggest crowd puller for the BJP.