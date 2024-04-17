 Lok Sabha polls: How to check your polling booth on Election Commission's website? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha polls: How to check your polling booth on Election Commission's website?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Lok Sabha polls 2024: In Friday's first phase, as many as 102 constituencies will poll. The remaining 441 seats will vote in six subsequent phases.

The 2024 general elections will kick off on Friday, with electors in 102 of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies set to vote. To find out which polling booth in your assembly segment you are to vote at, use the EPIC number on the Voter ID card.

Voters in a queue at a polling booth to cast their vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly election at Kanyakumari (Wikimedia Commons/file photo)
Voters in a queue at a polling booth to cast their vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly election at Kanyakumari (Wikimedia Commons/file photo)

What is EPIC number?

The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric EPIC code, assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.

On a Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. Alternatively, you can get it from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

How to find EPIC number online?

(1.) Go to the official NVSP portal.

(2.) There, under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.

(3.) Now, select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.

(4.) If you chose ‘Search by Details’, enter all the details, captcha code, and hit ‘Search’ to see the EPIC code.

(5.) Similarly, if you chose ‘Search by Mobile’, enter the registered mobile phone number, captcha code, and press ‘Send OTP’.

(6.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

(7.) Use the OTP to see your EPIC number.

How to find out the polling booth with EPIC number?

(1.) Go to electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

(2.) Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha code, and click ‘Search.’

(3.) The booth details will be displayed on the screen.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

