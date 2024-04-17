Lok Sabha polls: How to check your polling booth on Election Commission's website?

The 2024 general elections will kick off on Friday, with electors in 102 of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies set to vote. To find out which polling booth in your assembly segment you are to vote at, use the EPIC number on the Voter ID card. Voters in a queue at a polling booth to cast their vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly election at Kanyakumari (Wikimedia Commons/file photo)

What is EPIC number?

The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric EPIC code, assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.

On a Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. Alternatively, you can get it from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

How to find EPIC number online?

(1.) Go to the official NVSP portal.

(2.) There, under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.

(3.) Now, select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.

(4.) If you chose ‘Search by Details’, enter all the details, captcha code, and hit ‘Search’ to see the EPIC code.

(5.) Similarly, if you chose ‘Search by Mobile’, enter the registered mobile phone number, captcha code, and press ‘Send OTP’.

(6.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

(7.) Use the OTP to see your EPIC number.

How to find out the polling booth with EPIC number?

(1.) Go to electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

(2.) Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha code, and click ‘Search.’

(3.) The booth details will be displayed on the screen.