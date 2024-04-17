Lok Sabha polls: How to check your polling booth on Election Commission's website?
Lok Sabha polls 2024: In Friday's first phase, as many as 102 constituencies will poll. The remaining 441 seats will vote in six subsequent phases.
The 2024 general elections will kick off on Friday, with electors in 102 of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies set to vote. To find out which polling booth in your assembly segment you are to vote at, use the EPIC number on the Voter ID card.
What is EPIC number?
The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric EPIC code, assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.
On a Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. Alternatively, you can get it from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).
How to find EPIC number online?
(1.) Go to the official NVSP portal.
(2.) There, under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.
(3.) Now, select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.
(4.) If you chose ‘Search by Details’, enter all the details, captcha code, and hit ‘Search’ to see the EPIC code.
(5.) Similarly, if you chose ‘Search by Mobile’, enter the registered mobile phone number, captcha code, and press ‘Send OTP’.
(6.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.
(7.) Use the OTP to see your EPIC number.
How to find out the polling booth with EPIC number?
(1.) Go to electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
(2.) Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha code, and click ‘Search.’
(3.) The booth details will be displayed on the screen.
Get Current Updates on India News, Ram Navami Live Updates , Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.