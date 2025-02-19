Lokayukta cops seek more time to submit final report on Muda

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police have sought additional time to file their final report on the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 housing sites to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) in 2021. A special court in Bengaluru has adjourned the matter for a week following the request. The investigation into the Muda land allotments was initiated after a complaint was filed against Siddaramaiah, naming him as the prime accused. (ANI PHOTO)

“The prosecution, represented by the special public prosecutor, informed the court on Monday that Lokayukta ADGP A Subramanyeshwara Rao is reviewing the report and requested a short extension due to technical reasons. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for MLAs and MPs has now scheduled the next hearing for February 24,” said a senior Lokayukta official.

The investigation into the Muda land allotments was initiated after a complaint was filed against Siddaramaiah, naming him as the prime accused. Mysuru Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh submitted the report to ADGP Rao on February 13, in line with the directives of the Karnataka high court.

According to officials, the final report comprises 550 pages across five volumes and is currently under scrutiny by the Lokayukta’s legal cell. The decision on whether to file a charge sheet or submit a closure report will be determined based on the findings.

Preliminary conclusions from the investigation suggest that there was no evidence of political influence in the allotment of the housing sites. The inquiry also examined ownership claims over the land linked to the fourth accused, J. Devaraju. Responding to questions about whether he would be cleared in the case, CM Siddaramaiah stated on Monday, “I do not have any information regarding this.”

The Karnataka HC had dismissed a petition on February 6 that sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Muda land allotments. The rejection of the plea, originally filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, was seen as a major relief for CM Siddaramaiah ahead of the budget session. The court noted that the Lokayukta police were conducting the investigation fairly and dismissed concerns about their independence.

Krishna had initially sought an investigation on allegations of corruption in the Muda land allotments. He argued that the Lokayukta police, functioning under the state government, might not conduct an impartial probe. However, the HC, after reviewing the sealed-cover report submitted by the Lokayukta, ruled that there was no bias in the investigation.

The case stems from the allotment of 14 housing sites, valued at approximately ₹56 crore, to Siddaramaiah’s wife in 2021. These were granted as compensation by Muda after a 3.16-acre land parcel gifted to her in 2010 was acquired by the authority in 2014 under alleged wrongful circumstances.