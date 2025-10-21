Lokpal wants 7 luxury BMW cars, request sparks massive outrage

The notice reads, "The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars to the Lokpal of India." It mentions that the start date for bid submission was October 17, while the end date for bid submission is November 6 at 3 pm. The evaluation process is set to begin on November 7.

A major controversy has erupted over a public tender floated by the Lokpal of India that seeks to acquire seven high-end BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) vehicles. The notice inviting tender, dated October 16, has sparked outrage over the procurement of the luxury cars by the country's anti-corruption ombudsman.

Each car costs more than ₹60 lakh. The Lokpal wants these cars to be delivered preferably within two weeks, and no later than 30 days from the date of the supply order. “No extension of time will be given,” it said.

At least seven days of training programme As per the notice, the Lokpal also requires the selected vendor or firm to conduct a “comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme for the drivers and other designated staff members” of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

It also requires that the training be conducted for a minimum of seven days and completed within 15 days from the date of delivery of the cars. “The training programme shall comprise both classroom sessions and on-road practical sessions,” the notice reads.

The Lokpal also says in the notice that the entire cost of organising and conducting the training programme, including trainer honorarium, travel, accommodation (if required), fuel, materials, and logistics, should be “borne exclusively by the vendor”.

Outrage over the notice The Lokpal’s demand has been met with huge outrage on social media, as many users, including activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, slammed the anti-corruption body.

He wrote on X, “The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Modi govt, by keeping it vacant for many years & then appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft & are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also hit out at Lokpal. She wrote on X, “Lokpal wants to buy 7 luxury BMW cars worth ₹5 crore for itself. This is the same institution that was supposed to fight corruption after the so-called ‘India Against Corruption’ movement — a movement backed by the RSS and designed only to bring down the Congress government.”