Lone JD (U) MLA in Arunachal Pradesh joins ruling BJP

The lone Janata Dal-United (JD-U) legislator in Arunachal Pradesh joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday taking the saffron party’s total MLAs to 49 in the 60-member state assembly.

The move comes after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) broke alliance with the BJP in Bihar on August 9 and formed a new government in partnership with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and others.

A notice on change of party affiliation issued by deputy Speaker in the Assembly, Tesam Pongte on Wednesday said that JD-U MLA Techi Kaso, who represents the Itanagar seat, will henceforth be part of the ruling BJP benches.

The JD-U won 7 seats in the last assembly polls held in June, 2019 and the BJP secured 41. But in December, 2020, 6 JD-U MLAs and the lone legislator from Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the ruling party taking the BJP’s tally to 48 MLAs.

The Congress and the National Peoples’ Party have 4 MLAs each in the Assembly while there are 3 Independent legislators.

Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Biyuram Wahge and Techi Kaso couldn’t be contacted for their comments.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar government won the trust vote in Bihar Vidhan Sabha amid a BJP boycott on Wednesday .

