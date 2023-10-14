'Looking at Middle East...lucky as Indians': Shehla Rashid's praise for PM Modi, Amit Shah

Once a staunch Modi critic, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid praised the Indian Army, PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah for ensuring long-term peace and safety in Kashmir. The praise was in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that entered the eighth day on Saturday -- turning into a major humanitarian crisis as hundreds and thousands of Gazans have started fleeing following Israel's evacuation order. "Looking at the events in the Middle East, today I realise how lucky we are as Indians. The Indian Army and security forces have sacrificed their everything for our safety. Credit where it's due @pmoindia @HMOIndia @manojsinha_ @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA for bringing peace to Kashmir," Shehla Rashid tweeted. Read | 'Indian Muslims never supported violence': IAS officer on Israel-Palestine conflict Shehla Rashid on Saturday said she is lucky to be an Indian.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

"Peace is impossible without security, as the Middle East crisis has shown. The Indian Army @ChinarcorpsIA along with @crpfindia and brave personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police @JmuKmrPolice have made tremendous sacrifices to ensure long-term peace and security in Kashmir," the former student leader tweeted.

Shehla Rashid first came to the news in 2016 as she was branded as 'tukde tukde gang' along with Kanhaiya Kumar, now a Congress leader, and Umar Khalid.

In 2019, Shehla Rashid was booked for her tweet accusing the armed forces of ransacking houses and creating an environment of fear in Kashmir.

In August this year, Shehla Rashid withdrew her name from the list of petitioners against the scrapping of Article 370. "However inconvenient it may be to admit this, the human rights record in Kashmir has improved under the @narendramodi government and @OfficeOfLGJandK administration. By a purely utilitarian calculus, the govt's clear stance has helped save lives overall. That's my angle," Shehla Rashid said.

Another prominent person who withdrew his name from the petition was Shah Faesal who in 2019 resigned from the government service to join politics and then floated his own party. Shehla Rashid's brief stint in politics was wit Shah Faesal's party. Three years later, Shah Faesal returned to government service as his resignation was never accepted, and both withdrew names from the Supreme Court petition this year.

