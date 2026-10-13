‘Loose change, 3 years of saving’: Telangana man buys 1.23 lakh scooter with 10 coins

A striking incident has come to light from Telangana's Mancherial district, where a man bought a scooter worth ₹1.23 lakh with ₹10 coins. The man bought a Honda Activa scooter with ₹10 coins he had saved over three years, according to news agency PTI.
From savings to showroom - What happened
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According to B Ravi Joseph, who is a resident of Luxettipet, he had saved the money, setting aside ₹10 coins from everyday transactions, such as grocery shopping, the report added.
He aimed to buy something useful for his family. Although his family members were initially skeptical, they later supported him. Joseph said that he decided to purchase a new scooter after his old vehicle developed problems.
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A user on X posted a purported video showing the ₹10 coins being counted and claimed that the showroom staff spent nearly two hours completing the process.
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A user on X posted a purported video showing the ₹10 coins being counted and claimed that the showroom staff spent nearly two hours completing the process.
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.
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Home/India News/‘Loose change, 3 years of saving’: Telangana man buys ₹1.23 lakh scooter with ₹10 coins
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