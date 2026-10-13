...
...
Next Story

‘Loose change, 3 years of saving’: Telangana man buys 1.23 lakh scooter with 10 coins

The showroom manager reportedly said that the man had approached them around 15 days ago to check whether they would accept coins as payment.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 18:45:50 IST
Edited by Anushka Awasthi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A striking incident has come to light from Telangana's Mancherial district, where a man bought a scooter worth 1.23 lakh with 10 coins. The man bought a Honda Activa scooter with 10 coins he had saved over three years, according to news agency PTI.

From savings to showroom - What happened

Ravi Joseph brought ₹1.23 lakh in ₹10 coins to the showroom and took delivery of the scooter. (@CitizenKamran/X)
Ravi Joseph brought ₹1.23 lakh in ₹10 coins to the showroom and took delivery of the scooter. (@CitizenKamran/X)

According to B Ravi Joseph, who is a resident of Luxettipet, he had saved the money, setting aside 10 coins from everyday transactions, such as grocery shopping, the report added.

Also Read | ₹1 lakh in coins to surprise wife with gold chain">Kanpur man saves 1 lakh in coins to surprise wife with gold chain

He aimed to buy something useful for his family. Although his family members were initially skeptical, they later supported him. Joseph said that he decided to purchase a new scooter after his old vehicle developed problems.

HT could not independently verify the visuals.

Also Read | ₹33 lakh to fraudsters">Ludhiana: Selling old coins, advocate ends up losing 33 lakh to fraudsters

The manager of the showroom said that Joseph had first approached them about 15 days ago.

He wanted to check if they would accept the 10 coins as payment for the scooter.

Also Read | 106 bags of coins weighing 5663.3 kg seized from his shop and house; Hathras trader on the run

The showroom agreed to accept the coins, PTI further reported, citing the manager.

Following this, Joseph brought 1.23 lakh in 10 coins to the showroom and took delivery of the scooter.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anushka Awasthi

Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.

telanganacoinscooter
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/‘Loose change, 3 years of saving’: Telangana man buys ₹1.23 lakh scooter with ₹10 coins
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks