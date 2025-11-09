Kanpur man saves 1 lakh in coins to surprise wife with gold chain

A jeweller in Ahirwan area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was in for a surprise when a 22-year-old man entered his shop with a big bag containing ₹10 and ₹20 coins—his year-long savings amounting to ₹1.05 lakh—to buy a gold chain as a surprise gift for his wife. The coins that Abhishek Yadav, who runs a paan shop, saved for a year to buy a gold chain for his wife. (Sourced)

The uncommon and heart-warming gesture of Abhishek Yadav, who runs a small paan (betel leaf) shop near HAL intersection, moved jeweller Mahesh Verma so much that he gave Abhishek a gold chain worth around ₹1 lakh without even counting the coins days before Diwali.

Abhishek got married a year ago and with his meagre earnings it was quite difficult for the couple to afford luxuries. Although his wife Rakhi never demanded anything from her husband ever since they got married, Abhishek knew his wife wished to have a gold chain.

Determined to make her wish come true, he began saving coins from his daily earnings, collecting them patiently over several months. When he finally gathered ₹1 lakh, he packed the coins in a bag and went to jeweller Mahesh Verma.

Lining the coins on the counter, Abhishek said, “Brother, I want to surprise my wife. She never asks for anything, but she wishes to have a gold chain. I’ve saved these coins for a year to buy one for her.”

At first, the jeweller hesitated. “Even banks don’t accept so many coins,” he reportedly told Abhishek. However, Abhishek’s earnest request moved Mahesh Verma. “In all my years as a jeweller, I’ve never seen such genuine love,” Verma said. “He wanted to make his wife happy, and I couldn’t refuse. I am busy these days counting coins in my spare time,” he added.

Abhishek had hoped to present the gift to his wife on Karva Chauth, before Diwali. Despite rising gold prices, he did not give up. After buying the chain, he shut his paan shop and travelled to his in-laws’ house to surprise her with the gift. “I just wanted to see her smile,” he said.

His wife Rakhi, who was with her parents at the time, said she learnt about her husband’s gesture from others. “I was so moved that I immediately called and thanked him,” she said.