LoP seeks release of 5K-crore aid, urgent government intervention

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and opposition leader in the Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday asked the Congress government to take immediate action in response to extensive flood damage across the state, particularly in Bengaluru. During an inspection of rain-affected areas near Silk Board junction on Monday, Ashoka called for a meeting to be convened urgently and the release of ₹ 5,000 crore in relief funds (PTI)

During an inspection of rain-affected areas near Silk Board junction on Monday, Ashoka called for a meeting to be convened urgently and the release of ₹5,000 crore in relief funds, with ₹1,000 crore specifically allocated for Bengaluru’s relief operations.

“The state government is facing a financial crisis,” Ashoka said, highlighting the destruction of coffee crops in hilly regions and the submergence of rice fields, which have left onions rotting. He criticised chief minister Siddaramaiah, stating that he has been “sleeping like Kumbhakarna (younger brother of Ravana in Ramayana)” and urged the need for a meeting with senior officials to assess the significant losses from the recent floods.

Ashoka pointed out that no meetings regarding flood damage have taken place in the past month. He added, “The government should convene a meeting and release at least ₹5,000 crore, particularly ₹1,000 crore for Bengaluru.”The people of Bengaluru are suffering from the “sins of the 16-month Congress government,” he said, while blaming the lack of maintenance of stormwater drains for Bengaluru’s flood issues.

Questioning the efforts of Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and other ministers over the past 18 months, Ashoka said the treasury is empty, which may deter contractors from coming forward for repairs. He criticised the situation at Manayata Tech Park, stating, “Flooding occurs daily at Silk Board.”

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that the government is aware of the challenges posed by heavy rainfall, especially concerning houses built in low-lying areas. “We need to find long-term solutions for the areas where water stagnates and problems arise. We are moving towards forming a committee for this,” he said.

He added that the citizens should also provide information about which areas are facing such problems. “I have discussed this with the chief engineer and have been in touch with the BBMP control room since last night and received information. I was planning to visit some areas this morning, but the BBMP officials are currently engaged in relief work in some areas, so we should not obstruct their efforts,” he said.

In response to the persistent rainfall in Bengaluru, district collector KG Jagadeesh declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadis in the city on Monday, a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid ongoing weather conditions causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

As the city faced torrential rain and thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall. The Bengaluru cty observatory recorded a substantial 61.9 mm of rainfall by 8.30 am, while HAL airport observed 41.8 mm. Despite some areas seeing the sun by 9 am, flooding continued in several locations, including Nagavara Junction, Mysuru Road, and various underpasses. Slow-moving traffic was reported throughout the city, particularly near Hebbal junction and Amruthahalli Main Road.

Bengaluru is expected to experience continued rainfall over the next two days, with temperatures predicted to range between a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 20°C. The IMD has attributed the ongoing weather to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Authorities are advising residents to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.