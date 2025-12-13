Lost 5 kgs, no sleep: Goa club dancer left traumatised by deadly fire that killed 25

Days after a devastating fire ripped through a Goa nightclub and claimed 25 lives, the human cost of the tragedy continues to unfold far beyond the crime scene. Kristina, the dancer who was performing at Birch by Romeo Lane on the night of the fire, has been left emotionally shattered, her husband has revealed. A woman walks past the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, which has been sealed for investigation following a fire that killed 25 people in Goa.(REUTERS)

Kristina’s husband Mikhail Bukin described that she was struggling to cope with survivor’s guilt and trauma, the NDTV reported. He said his wife has barely slept in nearly a week, has stopped stepping out of their home, and has lost close to five kilograms due to stress. “She is constantly crying. Her life is destroyed. Twenty-five people have lost their lives, but my wife has died alive,” he said, calling it the darkest period their family has ever faced.

In another heart-breaking account from the tragedy, another survivor, Bhavna Joshi, is grappling with unimaginable loss after the fire claimed the lives of her husband and her three sisters. “In seconds, the fire became huge and uncontrollable. My husband and my sisters were trapped in it. I saw everything,” she said.

“We were enjoying ourselves. Everything was normal. Suddenly, there was fire. It was small at first, but they could not control it,” she told news agency PTI.

The fire, which turned what was meant to be a musical night into a nightmare, has triggered a widening investigation. Goa Police have recorded more than 60 statements so far, including Kristina’s, which was taken on December 12. Several accused are being produced before the court as their custody periods come to an end.

The nightclub is owned by brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who have been booked for culpable homicide. Investigators said the two fled India within hours of the incident, but are currently detained in Thailand, and efforts are underway to bring them back to India through legal channels.

