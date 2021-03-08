IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LPG price double in 7 yrs; tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 459%, says oil minister Pradhan
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
india news

LPG price double in 7 yrs; tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 459%, says oil minister Pradhan

In all, the duty on petrol rate was hiked by 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST

Price of domestic cooking gas, LPG has doubled to 819 per cylinder in the last seven years while the increase in taxes on petrol and diesel has swelled collections by over 459 per cent, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

In written replies to a spate of questions on rising fuel prices in the Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the retail selling price of domestic gas was 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. This month, the same cylinder costs 819.

Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.

Pradhan said the price of domestic subsidised LPG has been raised during the last few months. It cost 594 per cylinder in December 2020 and now is priced at 819.

Similarly, kerosene sold to the poor through the public distribution system (PDS) has risen from 14.96 per litre in March 2014 to 35.35 this month, he said.

Petrol and diesel prices too are at an all-time high across the country.

The rates, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax (VAT), are currently at 91.17 a litre for petrol and 81.47 for diesel in Delhi.

"Prices of petrol and diesel have been made market determined by the government with effect from June 26, 2010 and October 19, 2014 respectively," Pradhan said. "Since then, the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) take appropriate decision on pricing of petrol and diesel in line with their international product prices, exchange rate, tax structure, inland freight and other cost elements."

With taxes accounting for the bulk of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel, the minister said tax collected on the two fuels was 52,537 crore in 2013, which rose to 2.13 lakh crore in 2019-20 and swelled further to 2.94 lakh crore in the first 11 months of current fiscal year.

The government currently levies 32.90 per litre excise duty on petrol and 31.80 a litre on diesel, he said adding that excise duty on petrol was 17.98 a litre in 2018 and 13.83 on diesel.

Pradhan said the central government's total excise collection from petrol, diesel, ATF, natural gas and crude oil has increased from 2.37 lakh crore in 2016-17 to 3.01 lakh crore during April-January 2020-21.

Between November 2014 and January 2016, the government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices.

In all, the duty on petrol rate was hiked by 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months.

The government had cut excise duty by 2 in October 2017, and by 1.50 a year later. But, it raised excise duty by 2 per litre in July 2019. It again raised excise duty in March 2020, by 3 per litre each. In May that year, the government hiked excise duty on petrol by 10 per litre and on diesel by 13 a litre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lpg price hike petrol price dharmendra pradhan
Close
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
india news

Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
india news

Mukesh Agnihotri says HP state government hiding several economic data in budget

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government has not made any mention of the existing debt and the probable borrowings in 2021-22 by the state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
india news

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari demands restoration of J-K’s statehood, elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that political parties should join hand to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and not just sit and watch how the BJP’s plan unfolds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy. (HT Photo)
Telangana farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy. (HT Photo)
india news

Waiting for govt to respond, says farmer hailed by PM Modi for patent win

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST
The Telangana farmer said he is in talks with an MNC based out of Mumbai for signing an agreement for mass production of new varieties of rice and wheat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
india news

LPG price double in 7 yrs; tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 459%: Pradhan

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST
In all, the duty on petrol rate was hiked by 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It had also permitted FDI in defence production above 74 per cent under automatic route if it is "likely to result in access to modern technology".(File photo)
It had also permitted FDI in defence production above 74 per cent under automatic route if it is "likely to result in access to modern technology".(File photo)
india news

44 companies given FDI approvals for joint production of defence items

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:32 PM IST
On September 17 last year, the government had permitted FDI in defence production up to 74 per cent under automatic route.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, Sonowal said.(HT File Photo)
The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, Sonowal said.(HT File Photo)
india news

CM Sarbananda Sonowal says people of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:20 PM IST
"People of Assam have found a suitable performing government ... They are very happy with the developmental work of our government," the CM said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of elderly widows in Vrindavan who were given Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
A group of elderly widows in Vrindavan who were given Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Covid vaccination makes Women’s Day special for Vrindavan’s widows

By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Vrindavan is home to thousands of widows who have either been abandoned by their families or are just alone in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa(ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa(ANI)
india news

No new taxes levied, Karnataka budget 'people-friendly': Yediyurappa

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Against the budgeted estimates, the state expected to spend at least 94 per cent of the total expenditure, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
india news

Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • Four Chhattisgarh legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:18 PM IST
India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and fleet tanker INS Shakti are the warships that have been assigned their first women crews since the late-1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
When it came to recipients, the ratio is skewed in favour of the male child. Between 1998 and 2012, only 29% of the livers went to male children, data from Apollo hospital suggests. This ratio has improved to 40% between 2016 and 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” Kamal Haasan said on Twitter.(AFP)
“Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” Kamal Haasan said on Twitter.(AFP)
india news

Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:08 PM IST
“I would be pleased if the DMK, which had copied all the highlights of our election manifesto, will also take up our honesty,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The 259-member committee includes former president Pratibha Patil, CJI Sharad Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and home minister Amit Shah. Other eminent personalities part of the committee are economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Baba Ramdev
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image(AP)
Representative Image(AP)
india news

From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:47 PM IST
On International Women’s Day, the Amit Shah-headed home ministry stressed that ‘women’s security is the nation’s priority.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP