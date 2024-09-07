UP: 3-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 1 killed; several feared trapped

A 3-storey building collapsed in Lucknow’s Transport Nagar area on Saturday, killing one person. About ten people are afraid of being trapped inside. According to officials, work was being done in the building's basement at the time of the collapse. (HT photo/Deepak Gupta)

According to officials, work was being done in the building's basement at the time of the collapse. About 13 people were injured in the incident, and they have been admitted to the hospital.

The building, known as the Harmilap Building, was used as a godown for pharmaceutical business. The incident occurred at around 5 pm.

Local police officers, firemen, and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are present at the spot.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said that NDRF and SDRF teams are working to extricate the trapped individuals.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," Kumar said, according to PTI.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to accelerate relief efforts and ensure that those injured in the incident are immediately taken to the hospital and given appropriate medical care.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the building collapse incident in Transport Nagar, Lucknow,” his office wrote on X.

“The chief minister has directed the district administration officials, SDRF, and NDRF teams to reach the site and expedite the relief work, ensuring that the injured are immediately taken to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.”