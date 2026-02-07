LUCKNOW: The Lucknow University has approved a proposal to provide paid astrological consultation to people through its Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra (astrology consultancy centre), people aware of the matter said on Friday. Lucknow varsity to provide paid astrological consultation

According to university’s finance committee, which approved the proposal, the consultation fee has been fixed between Rs500 to Rs3100, depending on the nature of the service.

According to the university website, it launched a regular course in Jyoti Vigyan (astrological sciences) on October 18, 2001.

The university runs the course for BA and MA students in Hindi, English and Sanskrit medium, the website said.

The proposal says that the Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra will offer advice on a number of issues, from career choices and health concerns to marriage prospects, political fortunes and Vastu among others.

“Vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini gave consent for prescribed fees for different services via Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra,” said Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, co-ordinator, Jyotir Vigyan department.

According to the approved plan, most consultations based on birth charts will be for a minimum duration of 15 minutes at a cost of ₹1,500 per session. These include advice on career and income sources, health issues, education, marriage, children, housing and financial status.

Shorter consultations on foreign travel prospects, social status and prestige, and political career analysis have been fixed at ₹500 for 15 minutes.

‘Hora astrology’ and palmistry sessions will be available for 30 minutes at ₹700, while numerology-based counselling will be charged at ₹1,700.

A short horoscope will be delivered within three days for ₹500, a medium horoscope with ‘lagna’ and ‘chandra charts’ within seven days for ₹1,100, and a detailed horoscope with shadvarga analysis within 15 days for ₹3,100, according to the proposal.

There will a 15% discount on consultation fee for university officials, the proposal said.

Former Lucknow University vice-chancellor professor Roop Rekha Verma, however, condemned the move.

“I condemn the initiative as it is highly non-academic and not a science. Universities should remain centres of knowledge and research. It cannot start selling products. A lot of research needs to be done to explain the rationale of calling it Jyotir Vigyan,” she said.