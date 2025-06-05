Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
‘Made in India’ weapons crucial: Modi tells council of ministers

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Jun 05, 2025 07:06 AM IST

PM Modi praised India's aerial combat during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing indigenous weapons and governance quality while urging ministers to communicate achievements clearly.

India’s aerial combat capabilities withstood the demands of modern warfare during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told his Council of Ministers, referring to India’s strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Council of Ministers, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Narendra Modi-X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Council of Ministers, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Narendra Modi-X)

During the council’s first meeting after Operation Sindoor, Modi hailed the attacks, which targeted Pakistan military infrastructure as well, as an achievement of Indian soldiers and emphasised the strength of indigenous weapons.

He highlighted the changing nature of warfare and said “Make in India” weapons and platforms will be a priority for the government, said people aware of the matter.

Modi asked the ministers to focus on quality of governance. He said that India is becoming a great trading country and quality of products and governance assumes importance.

“We have big targets, but our time is limited,” he is believed to have told the ministers.

The PM also instructed the Council of Ministers to ensure the government’s achievements are communicated with clarity and efforts to ensure saturation of people centric schemes are redoubled, said people aware of the details.

The Prime Minister is also learnt to have said that the focus of the outreach should be on the accomplishments and milestones achieved in the past 11 years but there should be no let-up in making efforts to meet newer targets.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will mark the first anniversary of its third term in power on June 9.

According to a person aware of the details, the meeting centred around the need to shine the spotlight on policies, programmes, and outcomes through public outreach campaigns.

The ministers were urged to set their sights on the tasks that need to be accomplished, instead of resting on their laurels.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
