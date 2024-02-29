Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 21 injured after pick-up vehicle overturns in Dindori

At least 14 people were killed and 21 others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after a pick-up vehicle overturned as the driver lost control. The police said the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of Dindori district when the victims were returning from a "godh bharai" programme. The police said the incident took place in Dindori district when the passengers were returning from a "godh bharai" programme.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of ₹four lakh for the families of the deceased. Mohan Yadav directed the local administration to provide medical treatment to the injured. The chief minister also directed cabinet minister Sampatiya Uikey to rush to Dindori to overlook the rescue operations.

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat around 1.30am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing 14 people and injuring 21 others, the official said.

The victims had gone to Amhai Devri village to take part in the programme, the police said. Soon after getting information about the incident, Dindori collector and superintendent of police rushed to help the victims.