Madhya Pradesh assembly election: Re-polling ordered at booth in Ater tomorrow

PTI |
Nov 20, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Repolling has been ordered because of breach of secrecy as some people shot videos of voting on November 17.

The Election Commission of India has ordered re-polling on November 21 at a booth in Ater assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, according to an official release.

Voting will be held on Tuesday at booth number 3 under polling centre number 71 at Kishupura between 7 am and 6 pm.(PTI)
Repolling has been ordered because of breach of secrecy as some people shot videos of voting on November 17 at the booth concerned in Kishupura, a district official said. Four members of the polling team have been suspended for the breach of secrecy, district collector and returning officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said.

Voting will be held on Tuesday at booth number 3 under polling centre number 71 at Kishupura between 7 am and 6 pm, the release said, adding that indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of voters.

The order of repolling has been issued to the district returning officer, it said.

Shrivastava said voters will not be allowed to enter the booth with mobile phones during repolling and all other rules regarding the model code of conduct will be followed. The repolling process will be videographed, he said.

BJP's sitting MLA from Ater, Arvind Singh Bhadauria, is facing ex-legislator Hemant Katare of the Congress. All 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on November 17 with a voter turnout of 77.15 percent, as per the Election Commission. Votes will be counted on December 3.

