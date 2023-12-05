close_game
News / India News / Who's the new CM face in MP? Shivraj Chouhan says he was ‘never a contender’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 03:01 PM IST

In a video address, Chouhan referred to himself as a mere party worker and he will follow the leadership's decision on whatever position is offered to him.

Incumbent Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he was neither the contender for the top position in the state earlier nor is he now. In a video address, Chouhan referred to himself as a mere party worker and he will follow the leadership's decision on whatever position is offered to him.

"Neither was I the CM contender earlier nor now. I am just a party worker and whatever post or duty the party will give I will fulfil that," he said.

The BJP successfully retained the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly with a thumping majority. The saffron party got 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Chouhan considered himself fortunate to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he extended his gratitude to the public of the state for a clear mandate to the party.

"I consider myself fortunate that PM Modi is our leader and I have got the opportunity to work with him. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built and we are the tools for building such an India. I have full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will lead the world. As a worker, I have always dedicated myself to fulfilling this mission," he said.

While responding to reporters, Chouhan said he will be visiting Chhindwara constituency, where Congress veteran Kamal Nath won, to meet people. “I won't be going to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will go to Chhindwara where we were not able to win all the 7 seats of Vidhan Sabha. I have only one resolution, BJP should win MP's all 29 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections).”

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the BJP had not projected Chouhan as the CM face, however, his claim has strengthened after the party emerged victorious owing to the state's flagship ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme.

Other names of key BJP leaders including Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel as well as party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya are also doing the rounds.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

