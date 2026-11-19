Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday suspended six police officers, including an additional superintendent of police, after a video purportedly showed them threatening a couple with a false drug case because they refused to unlock their mobile phones.
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HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video, which has since been widely circulated online.
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The incident came to light after police conducted a raid at a hotel in Seoni district and found a couple staying in a room.
In the video, ASP Deepak Mishra is purportedly seen questioning the couple and asking them to call their parents. When they refused, he purportedly told his subordinates to plant cannabis in their bags. “That’s not what you want? Fine, plant some ganja in their bags. Now you’ll have a wonderful life,” the officer is heard saying in the video.
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After the footage sparked outrage on social media, the CM took cognisance of the matter and ordered immediate action.
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After the footage sparked outrage on social media, the CM took cognisance of the matter and ordered immediate action.
“Indiscipline and misconduct in police uniform are unacceptable under any circumstances. Discipline, accountability and integrity are paramount in the police force,” Yadav said, and added, “...orders have been issued to immediately suspend six police personnel, including ASP and SDOP, and conduct a fair and thorough investigation.”
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/6 Madhya Pradesh cops suspended for threatening couple with false drug case
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