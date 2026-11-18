In Madhya Pradesh’s Sardarpur, farmers say new irrigation pipeline has leaks
Narmada Valley Development Department principal secretary E Ramesh Kumar said the authorities were inquiring into the complaints
A pipeline designed to bring water from Narmada river to drought-prone tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh has developed leaks in Dhar district’s Sardarpur area within weeks of its formal inauguration, local farmers said.
Narmada Valley Development Department principal secretary E Ramesh Kumar said the authorities were inquiring into the complaints. “We are inquiring into the matter to find out the reason behind the leakage. The repair work has also been initiated,” Kumar said.
The pipeline was laid as part of the ₹2,387-crore Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur Micro-Lift Irrigation Project. Chief minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the project on October 24.
Implemented by the Narmada Valley Development Authority, the project is one of the region’s largest irrigation initiatives. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated it on October 24, promising water to over 260 villages and thousands of hectares of farmland across Dhar, Jhabua, and other southwestern districts of the state.
A Sardarpur farmer Rohit Mukati said they filed complaints after water leakage was reported from at least five places in the Sardarpur area. Mukati added that the villagers hired an excavator to help with the repairs since their crop would get affected in case of delays.
Paramjeet Singh, a farmer leader from the Malwa region, wondered why the pipeline developed leakages within weeks of being formally opened. “This irrigation project was very important for Dhar and Jhabua where borewells dried up and farmers needed water for their wheat and gram crops. Farmers are being forced to spend from their own pockets for repairs of a government project,” said
The Opposition has demanded a probe into the construction quality of the irrigation system and demanded that the contractor and officials concerned be held responsible.
“The state government called this project of ₹2387 a game-changer for irrigation in southwestern Madhya Pradesh. In Dhar, there were leakages in the pipeline while in Petlawad, Jhabua, the supply is yet to be started due to low pressure. Why is the government not fixing accountability of the officers? It is a case of corruption and mismanagement,” said Umang Singhar, leader of opposition in the state assembly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More