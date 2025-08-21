MP man dials CM helpline for ‘getting just one laddoo’ at I-Day event. Then this happened

In a country where grievances often range from potholes to power cuts, a villager in Madhya Pradesh has raised the bar by lodging a complaint for getting just one laddoo instead of the customary two on the occasion of Independence Day. MP man lodges complaint over missing laddoo at Independence Day event(AI-generated)

The quirky complaint was registered by Madhya Pradesh's Kamlesh Kushwaha on chief minister's helpline number, reported news agency PTI.

The report citing officials stated that Kamlesh Kushwaha, a resident of Naudha village in Bhind district, dialed the Chief Minister’s Helpline after receiving what he considered an incomplete sweet deal during the nationwide Independence Day celebrations on 15th August.

The complaint was filed against the village sarpanch and secretary, officials said on Thursday.

Man has filed over 100 complaints, says official

From roads and drains to laddoos, Kushwaha’s complaint record suggests no issue is too small to be escalated.

Panchayat secretary Ravindra Shrivastava said, “Kushwaha is the in habit of doing such things. He has so far filed 107 complaints with the CM Helpline on various issues.”

However, Kushwaha’s grievance did not fall on deaf ears. Small as the matter was, authorities swung into immediate action.

Taking the matter seriously enough, the panchayat rushed to rectify the “shortfall” by purchasing one kilogram of laddoos for distribution. But in an unexpected twist, the complainant declined the offer.