Madras HC: Anna varsity sexual assault case is being politicised

The Madras high court on Thursday said the case of sexual assault of an engineering student at Anna University last month was being politicised with those protesting lacking any genuine concerns for women’s safety. The Madras high court justice P Velmurugan said on Thursday that political parties in the state were organising protests merely for media attention (PTI)

Justice P Velmurugan said that instead of treating the incident as a wake-up call to focus on crimes against women, the issue was being politicised. He further criticised the media for conducting a “media trial”.

The court made the comments when advocate K Balu mentioned a case regarding denial of permission for protest by the women’s wing of the Pattali Makkal Karchi (PMK) party against the December 23 case.

Also Read | Sexual assault case: NCW flags lapses in probe as Anna varsity row rages

Remarking that the protests will not help the case, the judge said that political parties in the state were organizing protests merely for media attention.

“…the case is being politicised. There is no genuine concentration on women’s safety,” the High Court observed.

The judge further noted that the court had already ordered the constitution of a special investigation team to investigate the case, and added that if the investigation is not carried out appropriately the court would intervene.

The high court also directed the state government to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to the 19-year-old student and directed Anna University to sponsor her education for not ensuring her safety on campus.

The incident occurred on December 23, when the 19-year-old engineering student was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus. The survivor, in her complaint, said that the assailant attacked her and her male friend, brutally assaulting the latter before dragging her into nearby shrubs where the assault occurred.

Also Read | Madras HC orders SIT probe in TN varsity case

The accused, identified as Gnanasekaran, a roadside vendor, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. According to police, Gnanasekaran has a long criminal record.

The incident triggered massive outcry, prompting the HC to take suo motu cognizance of the issue and direct the formation of the SIT comprising three women officers to probe the case.

The SIT, comprising Bhukya Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and S Brinda, began its probe into the incident on Thursday and the alleged leak of the FIR which revealed the survivor’s identity.

The Kotturpuram police who arrested the accused handed over the case details to the SIT. “The investigation has just begun. A report will be submitted to the high court,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.

A two-member fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) - which took up the case suo moto – said last December 30 that they found certain shortcomings on the side of the university and the city police.

“To ensure accountability, the NCW assessed security at Anna University, met the SIT, and engaged stakeholders, including NGOs and students. A detailed report with actionable recommendations was prepared. The safety of students remains non-negotiable,” the NCW posted on X on Tuesday.

The committee led by NCW member Mamta Kumari had met the victim and family on Tuesday, discussed with governor RN Ravi (chancellor of state universities), DGP Shankar Jiwal and senior officials. “Lapses in safety at Anna University are under scrutiny,” the NCW said.