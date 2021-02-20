Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea over Covishield
The Madras high court on Friday sought the Centre’s response among others to a petition to declare one of the Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield, as unsafe. Covishield is an Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine produced locally by the Pune based-Serum Institute of India (SII) with Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research as was one of its trial sites.
Besides the Centre, SII and the institute, the court issued a notice to Drugs Controller General of India, Indian Council of Medical Research and Astra Zeneca UK, the petitioner’s advocate R Rajaram said.
In his petition, the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on October 1 last year. He added that he was hospitalised for two weeks from October 11. The businessman’s discharge summary stated that he suffered from ‘acute neuro encephalopathy’.
Stating that the petitioner volunteered for a public cause and is entitled to protection under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the plea sought for the vaccine to be declared unsafe and for a compensation of ₹5 crore for the trauma he and his family went through.
The matter will next be heard on March 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea over Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM, Shah hail Tagore and Netaji’s legacies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The lessons to be drawn from Chamoli disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox