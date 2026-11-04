Mahadev betting app case: CBI gets eight-day custody of kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar after extradition from Oman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday secured an eight-day custody of Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged promoter of the ₹6,000-crore Mahadev online betting syndicate, who was extradited from Oman on Sunday.

Saurabh Chandrakar is accused of running the Mahadev online betting network with co-founder Ravi Uppal. (HT File photo)

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Chandrakar was produced before a special court in Raipur, where the CBI sought 10 days of custody to question him about the alleged betting network and its financial operations. Special Judge (CBI) Manoj Kumar Singh Thakur granted eight days and also allowed the CBI to take him to Delhi for interrogation, defence lawyer Tushar Giri told reporters.

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Chandrakar was brought to Raipur on Tuesday evening on a private flight under CBI custody. Earlier, he was granted two-day transit remand on Monday following his extradition from Oman to enable the agency to bring him to Chhattisgarh for production before the trial court.

A CBI team specially sent to Oman had escorted Chandrakar back to India in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. He was wanted by multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Chhattisgarh.

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The CBI had registered an FIR in the case on December 18, 2024, taking over the investigation from the Chhattisgarh State Economic Offences Bureau (EOW) following notifications issued by the state government and the Centre.

The CBI alleged that Chandrakar and co-accused Ravi Uppal, along with their associates, promoted the Mahadev Book App and operated an online betting network through panel and branch operators.

Probe agencies have alleged that hundreds of bank accounts were opened on a commission basis to facilitate transactions and route proceeds from illegal betting activities to the UAE through multiple accounts.

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The syndicate allegedly operated from Dubai, which was referred to as its headquarters, and employed a large number of youths from Chhattisgarh as managers to oversee its operations. Chandrakar and Uppal were reportedly operating from Dubai, and the former was briefly detained by UAE authorities in 2024 before he fled to Oman.

The CBI is investigating the alleged betting network, its financial transactions, and the role of the accused in running the operations through a network of panel operators and associates.