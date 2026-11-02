After bringing Mahadev app's kingpin from Oman, agencies step up push to extradite co-founder from Dubai
Uppal, who fled Dubai sometime last year, is believed to have returned to the UAE city.
Indian probe agencies are aggressively pursuing with UAE authorities the extradition of Mahadev online betting app co-founder Ravi Uppal, from Dubai, after successfully bringing back the mastermind, Sourabh Chandrakar, from Oman on Sunday, officials said.
Uppal, who escaped from India to Dubai in 2019 but fled the UAE city sometime last year, is believed to have returned. A resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, he is among the 116 accused people named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is probing the ₹6,000 crore racket. He is the co-owner of Mahadev Online Book – the betting app – and ran the head office along with Chandrakar, according to ED’s case documents earlier accessed by HT.
“We have information that Ravi Uppal is now back in Dubai. The proceedings for his extradition are currently underway and we are aggressively pushing for his return as soon as possible. If both Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are in our custody, we can unravel the entire conspiracy and identify all the beneficiaries here,” an ED officer said, seeking anonymity.
Also read | Mahadev case: Promoter brought back from Oman
Explaining Uppal’s role in the scam, a second officer, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “While Chandrakar ran the promotions and operations for the business, Uppal handled hawala deliveries of hundreds of crores. He is also the main person who liaised with politicians in Chhattisgarh.”
Besides Uppal, ED is also trying to get hold of another accused Vikash Chhaparia in Dubai, the officials said.
In its six chargesheets filed so far, the central agency has claimed that bribes were paid to politicians, including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and bureaucrats in the state by the Mahadev promoters. Baghel has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and his role in the case.
Also read | Mahadev case probe: Betting apps generated proceeds of around ₹43,000 crore in last 7 years, says ED
In his late 40s, Uppal, along with Chandrakar, fled India in 2019. An Interpol red notice was issued against him in October 2023, and he was subsequently taken into custody in Dubai two months later. In January 2024, ED sent an extradition request against him to the UAE but learnt that he was released within 45 days of his detention.
HT exclusively reported on November 4 last year that Uppal had fled the UAE to an unknown location. Indian agencies had intelligence that he was residing in Vanuatu, of which he now holds a passport. Sometime this year, Chandrakar also managed to flee from UAE to Oman.
On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies successfully extradited Chandrakar from Oman, officials said. Based on an Interpol red notice, he was located in Muscat and detained by Royal Omani police in late June.
Also read | UAE move may delay India’s bid to extradite Mahadev app kingpin
“CBI, in coordination with other central agencies has successfully secured the extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, from the Sultanate of Oman. A CBI team specially deputed to Oman, has escorted him back to India. He will now be produced before the CBI special court in Raipur,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
Chandrakar is scheduled to be produced before a special court in Raipur on Monday. ED is also likely to take his custody soon.
According to officials, the illegal betting operations are still running across India despite the government banning multiple platforms and apps linked to Mahadev.
ED has claimed that Mahadev app’s systematic operation ran locally with the “active support and connivance” of local police and politicians from Chhattisgarh and that “the bureaucrats and politically exposed persons have been receiving illegal gratification for turning a blind eye to this illegal betting racket”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More