Maharashtra: Army soldier dies rescuing fellow jawans in Arunachal Pradesh; cremated with full military honours

PTI |
Apr 19, 2023 07:39 PM IST

Mortal remains of Naik Amol Gore, who died on duty, were brought to his native village Sonkhas on Wednesday where he was cremated with full military honours.

An Indian Army soldier from Maharashtra’s Washim district sacrificed his life while rescuing fellow jawans who had fallen into a river in Arunachal Pradesh during patrolling, officials said.

“Thousands of citizens turned for his last journey with people chanting ‘Long Live Amol Gore’," said Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh. (File)
The mortal remains of Naik Amol Gore, who died on duty on April 14, were brought to his native village Sonkhas in the district on Wednesday where he was cremated with full military honours, they said.

“Thousands of citizens turned for his last journey with people chanting ‘Long Live Amol Gore’. Washim rural police station in-charge API Pramod Ingle paid respects to the martyr on behalf of police department,” said Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh.

Gore was attached to the Army’s 11 Para Special Forces unit, said police. He joined the Army in 2010 and is survived by his wife and two sons, they said. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), shared details about Gore’s supreme sacrifice on Twitter.

It said Gore “lost his life in East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on April 14 while rescuing soldiers who had fallen in a river while patrolling”.

It further said, “General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Naik Gore Amol Tanhaji who lost his life while rescuing fellow soldiers who had fallen in a river and express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

maharashtra arunachal pradesh
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
