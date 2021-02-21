'Second wave knocking on our door': CM Uddhav Thackeray on fresh Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the war against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is similar to World War and added that mask acts as an effective shield against the infection.
Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said that cases were increasing and it would be ascertained in two weeks whether there is a second wave of Covid-19 or not.
"We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is sudden spike in cases over last two weeks," said Thackeray.
Amid the state government imposing lockdown in some districts of Mahrashtra to curb the spread of the disease, the chief minister said that nobody likes to be placed under lockdown but some restrictions would have to be followed.
Reiterating on this point, the chief minister said that lockdown is known to break the chain of transmission of the virus but pointed out that it would be very difficult to implement it again. "If we do not follow the norms, we will have to impose the strictest lockdown," Thackeray said during the virtual address.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung
- The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test
- If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons
- The hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic polls 2021: CM casts vote, royal family's vintage car steals show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonia Gandhi writes 3-page letter to PM Modi on fuel prices. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress protests fuel price hike in Assam, leaders march to petrol depots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who was finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's role model? She answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Herd immunity difficult to achieve: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaundhara Raje’s loyalist MLAs complain of being sidelined in Rajasthan assembly
- The disgruntled MLAs said their adjournment motions were not being taken up and alleged that they did not have the backing of the leader of opposition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in fuel prices 'not too much overall', says Haryana CM Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox