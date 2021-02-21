Another spike of 921 Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, tally close to 3.20 lakh

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continue to rise in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai. On Sunday, the city recorded 921 cases, up from the previous high of 897 a day before.

The city also reported six fatalities due to Covid-19, which pushed the statewide death toll to 11,446. The infection count in Mumbai reached 3,19,128 on Sunday.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of the state on Sunday evening where he compared the war against Covid-19 with the World War. He also said that mask is an "effective shield to protect ourselves from the virus".

Speaking on the rising cases, he said that the state government will ascertain in next two weeks if it is a second wave of the infection.

In the last two weeks of this month, the cases in Mumbai have spiked again. An analysis of the daily number of cases in Maharashtra government's dashboard over the last two weeks shows that the number has risen from 599 to 921. The number stood at 736 on February 18, 823 on February 19 and 897 yesterday, according to Maharashtra government's Covid-19 dashboard.

The doubling rate of cases in the city has dropped to 371 days, down from 393 on Friday, 417 on Thursday, 445 on Tuesday, and 455 on Monday.

The areas of concern are the Mumbai suburban areas where the weekly cases have risen by 19 per cent. In Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal the weekly cases have increased by 33 per cent, 47 per cent, 23 per cent, 55 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.

The Centre too is concerned by the spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and other states. It has advised these states to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests and regularly monitor mutant strains besides refocusing on strict surveillance and stringent containment in selected districts.

In a letter to the states, the government has also stressed that all negative rapid antigen test results should be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test.