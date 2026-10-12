Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe refutes reports of transfer: 'Fight against unsafe food, spurious drugs goes on'

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe refuted transfer reports on Monday, asserting that the fight against "unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs" continues.
In a post on X, Mundhe said, “No, I have not been transferred from FDA.”
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"I continue to serve as Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. Our fight against unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs goes on," he added.
Deep Dive
Was Tukaram Mundhe transferred from Maharashtra FDA?
No. Mundhe said he continues to serve as Commissioner of the Maharashtra FDA and refuted reports of his transfer.
What role has Tukaram Mundhe been given on the MPSC reform committee?
Mundhe was named secretary of the Maharashtra government’s committee to recommend reforms to the MPSC.
What will the MPSC committee do, and when is its report due?
The committee will examine reforms to the state recruitment body, including alleged irregularities. It has a 60-day deadline to complete its work.
Govt names Mundhe as secretary of committee to overhaul MPSC
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This clarification comes after the Maharashtra government formed a committee on Sunday to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA commissioner Mundhe as secretary.
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This clarification comes after the Maharashtra government formed a committee on Sunday to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA commissioner Mundhe as secretary.
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The decision was conveyed by state minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, who met the aspirants at SM Joshi Bridge, where the protest has been underway for the past 10 days, over various demands, including reforms in the state recruitment body, according to news agency PTI.
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Home/India News/Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe refutes reports of transfer: 'Fight against unsafe food, spurious drugs goes on'
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