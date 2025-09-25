Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has initiated relief measures in flood-affected regions, including financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives, for damaged crops and livestock, and for damaged houses, officials said on Thursday. Maharashtra govt announces launches immediate relief measures in flood-ravaged areas

According to an official announcement, the next of kin of those who died due to floods will receive ₹4 lakh each.

Compensation for livestock losses has been fixed at ₹37,500 per milch animal, ₹32,000 per draught animal, and ₹20,000 per small animal. In case of goats, sheep, or pigs, a relief of ₹4,000 per animal will be provided, it said.

The maximum compensation limit has been capped at three large animals and 30 small animals per family.

For poultry farmers, assistance of ₹100 per bird will be granted, with a ceiling of ₹10,000 per family.

Households whose homes have been destroyed will also receive compensation of ₹8,000 for huts and up to ₹12,000 for fully collapsed pucca houses. Assistance of up to ₹3,000 will be provided for damaged cattle sheds, it said.

The government has also announced relief for farmers who have suffered crop loss. They will receive ₹8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.

In cases where farmland has been washed away by floods, ₹18,000 per hectare will be provided for land that can be repaired. For land that cannot be restored, the compensation will range from a minimum of ₹5,000 to a maximum of ₹47,000 per hectare, it said.

The announcement comes amid massive devastation due to intense rainfall in many parts of the state, particularly the Marathwada region, where at least nine persons have died in floods and damage to crops on over 30,000 hectares since September 20.

According to the government, 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month. So far, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and standing crops have been damaged in the state. The government said ₹2,215 crore has been provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and more funds have been sought from the Centre.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.