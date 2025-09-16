Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has accorded the status of a premier state festival to Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Sharadiya Navratri Mahotsav, which is held at Tuljapur in Dharashiv district, Minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Tuesday. Maharashtra govt declares Tuljabhavani Devi Navratri as premier state festival

The festival, which will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2 this year, will showcase folk art forms such as "Gondhali" songs, "Bharud", and "Jakhadi" dance, Desai said in a statement.

The 12th-century Tuljabhavani Temple, dedicated to Goddess Tulja Bhavani, draws nearly 50 lakh devotees from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and other parts of the country during Navratri.

The minister said the town becomes a hub of religious fervour, cultural vibrancy and social unity during the festival.

The highlight of the festival this year will be cultural performances by renowned artists, along with a grand drone light show featuring 300 drones.

The Directorate of Tourism will live-stream the festivities on its official website and YouTube channel, enabling devotees and tourists worldwide to witness the celebrations, Desai said.

Apart from this, events promoting responsible and sustainable tourism, such as lectures, painting competitions, a marathon, tourism conclaves and fairs will also be held.

The festival is expected to boost tourist footfall to nearby heritage and religious sites such as Naldurg Fort, Sant Goroba Kaka Temple at Ter, Yedeshwari Temple at Yermala and Paranda Fort, giving a fillip to the local economy.

Principal secretary Dr Atul Patne said the decision to declare the festival as a premier state event was "historic", strengthening Maharashtra's religious and cultural identity while supporting local artists and economic growth.

Tourism Director B N Patil said the recognition will give a new direction to tourism in Maharashtra, providing a platform to showcase folk art and cultural heritage at national and international levels, much like the famed Mysuru Dasara.

The state government in July had declared the 10-day Sarvajanik Ganehotsav as the ‘State Festival of Maharashtra.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.