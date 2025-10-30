Maharashtra leader makes fake aadhaar card of Donald Trump to highlight rampant fraud, lands in trouble

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR after NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar demonstrated how a fake Aadhaar card could be created in US President Donald Trump’s name to expose alleged fraud. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said that the nuclear weapons testing will begin immediately. (AFP)

According to officials, Pawar showcased during an October 16 briefing how fake Aadhaar cards could be easily generated through a website and then misused to create fake voter registrations.

However, the incident took a legal turn after BJP social media cell co-convener Dhananjay Wagaskar watched the demonstration on YouTube.

Taking note of it, he lodged a police complaint alleging that the video made false and inflammatory claims against an office-bearer of his party and sought action against the creators of the website.

A senior police official said the Mumbai cyber police registered a case on Tuesday against two unidentified individuals under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for forgery, identity theft, and spreading false information, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The FIR notes that the act of creating bogus Aadhaar cards through a fraudulent website could mislead citizens, undermine trust in official institutions, and “create discord and enmity between groups in society.”

Pawar had used the demonstration to back his claims of widespread voter manipulation after what he termed “unfavourable” results for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in last year’s Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that bogus voters were registered, genuine voters deleted, and dead voters’ identities misused.

Citing official data, the NCP (SP) leader claimed that while 32 lakh new voters were added between 2019 and 2024 (averaging 6.5 lakh a year), the number ballooned to 48 lakh new voters in just six months between the 2024 Lok Sabha and upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In his Karjat Jamkhed constituency, he alleged 14,292 new voters were added, 5,360 names deleted, and 14,162 duplicates inserted.

He further alleged instances where Aadhaar cards from one constituency were used to register new voters in another, with photos and names altered.

Police said investigations are underway to trace the individuals behind the fake website and determine whether it was used to manipulate voter data.