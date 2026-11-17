The Maharashtra government is likely to take a decision on Tuesday on a proposal to declare 10 more talukas drought-hit, including some in the state's Western and Konkan regions.

The government has already declared 304 talukas drought-hit. (AP File)

The decision is expected at a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought Relief amid growing demands and protests by farmers seeking drought status for their respective talukas.

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The government has already declared 304 talukas drought-hit. However, the exclusion of some talukas in districts where neighbouring areas have been declared drought-affected has sparked anger among farmers and local residents, who have been pressuring political leaders to secure drought status for their regions.

The proposed inclusion is expected to address some of these demands, particularly in Kolhapur district and the Konkan region.

Around 1 crore get ₹ 5,000 advance assistance

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary of the relief and rehabilitation department, Vinita Ved Singhal, said that around one crore farmers have received the first advance assistance of ₹5,000 announced by the state government as part of drought relief.

However, she added that payments to nearly 10 lakh farmers are still pending due to discrepancies between their bank and beneficiary records.

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{{^usCountry}} The government had planned to distribute the ₹5,000 advance to around 1.10 crore farmers across the 304 drought-hit talukas. The beneficiary data was compiled using loan accounts, Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Yojana accounts, farmer identification numbers and revenue records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government had planned to distribute the ₹5,000 advance to around 1.10 crore farmers across the 304 drought-hit talukas. The beneficiary data was compiled using loan accounts, Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Yojana accounts, farmer identification numbers and revenue records. {{/usCountry}}

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However, payments have been held up in cases involving deceased farmers whose inheritance records have not been updated, joint bank accounts where only one account holder is eligible for the payment, and farmers who have not completed e-KYC formalities in the past year.

Officials have also pointed out technical shortcomings in the assessment of crop losses. Several talukas experienced rainfall deficits for more than 30 days during the monsoon. However, a single rain spell during the period resulted in their exclusion on technical grounds.