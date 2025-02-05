Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Man mistaken for wild boar shot dead by friends during hunting trip

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2025 05:10 PM IST

Another person was injured in the incident, which occurred on the night of January 28.

A hunting trip in Maharashtra's Palghar district took a tragic turn when a villager was fatally shot by his companions, who allegedly mistook him for a wild boar, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing the police.

Six persons have been detained in connection with the incident.(Image for representation/Pixabay)
Six persons have been detained in connection with the incident.(Image for representation/Pixabay)

Another person was injured in the incident, which occurred on the night of January 28. Six persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

According to Palghar's Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Dharashivkar, a group of villagers had entered the Borsheti forest area in Manor to hunt wild boars.

"During the expedition, some villagers got separated from the group. After some time, one of the hunters mistook them for wild boars and opened fire, hitting two villagers. One of them died on the spot, while the other sustained serious injuries," he said.

Also Read | 31-year-old man shot dead over ‘staring’ in Kharar

Panicked by the shooting, the group allegedly hid the deceased's body in the bushes instead of informing the police.

"After receiving a tip-off, the police conducted a probe and detained six villagers suspected to be involved in the crime. After an extensive search on Wednesday, the authorities recovered the highly decomposed body of the victim and sent it for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death," Dharashivkar said, according to PTI.

Also Read | Palghar man attacked uncle over property dispute gets pre-arrest bail

There are also reports that the injured villager also succumbed to his wounds during treatment, and the villagers cremated his body without informing the authorities.

Dharashivkar said that police are verifying this claim as part of their ongoing investigation, adding that an FIR is being registered against the accused.

(Inputs from PTI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On