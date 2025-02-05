Maharashtra: Man mistaken for wild boar shot dead by friends during hunting trip

A hunting trip in Maharashtra's Palghar district took a tragic turn when a villager was fatally shot by his companions, who allegedly mistook him for a wild boar, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing the police. Six persons have been detained in connection with the incident.(Image for representation/Pixabay)

Another person was injured in the incident, which occurred on the night of January 28. Six persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

According to Palghar's Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Dharashivkar, a group of villagers had entered the Borsheti forest area in Manor to hunt wild boars.

"During the expedition, some villagers got separated from the group. After some time, one of the hunters mistook them for wild boars and opened fire, hitting two villagers. One of them died on the spot, while the other sustained serious injuries," he said.

Also Read | 31-year-old man shot dead over ‘staring’ in Kharar

Panicked by the shooting, the group allegedly hid the deceased's body in the bushes instead of informing the police.

"After receiving a tip-off, the police conducted a probe and detained six villagers suspected to be involved in the crime. After an extensive search on Wednesday, the authorities recovered the highly decomposed body of the victim and sent it for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death," Dharashivkar said, according to PTI.

Also Read | Palghar man attacked uncle over property dispute gets pre-arrest bail

There are also reports that the injured villager also succumbed to his wounds during treatment, and the villagers cremated his body without informing the authorities.

Dharashivkar said that police are verifying this claim as part of their ongoing investigation, adding that an FIR is being registered against the accused.

(Inputs from PTI)