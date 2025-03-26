Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers slap supermarket employee for not speaking in Marathi

PTI |
Mar 26, 2025 10:12 AM IST

The store employee was heard saying in a viral video, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly slapped an employee of a leading supermarket store in Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West).(Representative Image/Shutterstock)
The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West).(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West), they said.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the store employee is heard telling a customer, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

After the MNS came to know about the employee's comments, a group of workers led by the party's Versova unit president Sandesh Desai went to the store and allegedly slapped the staffer.

A video of the slapping incident has also surfaced on social media platforms.

The store staffer later apologised for his behaviour, officials added.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On