Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers slap supermarket employee for not speaking in Marathi

Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly slapped an employee of a leading supermarket store in Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West).(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West), they said.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the store employee is heard telling a customer, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

After the MNS came to know about the employee's comments, a group of workers led by the party's Versova unit president Sandesh Desai went to the store and allegedly slapped the staffer.

A video of the slapping incident has also surfaced on social media platforms.

The store staffer later apologised for his behaviour, officials added.