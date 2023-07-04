Will there be a Maharashtra-like situation in Bihar? What opposition leaders say

The recent political turmoil in Maharashtra following a vertical split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has raised speculations that a similar situation may arise in the Bihar politics. Reports suggest the Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) is likely to set its sights on the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) amid discontent within the ruling alliance in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(HT)

Political leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been suggesting a Maharashtra-like situation could emerge in other opposition parties, including the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

What do political leaders say about a possible rift in Nitish Kumar's party?

Sushil Modi

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi hinted the likelihood of a situation similar to Maharashtra and claimed that JD(U) MLAs feel ‘betrayed’ after Nitish Kumar severed a longstanding relationship with BJP.

He also said that the Bihar CM had ignored his MLAs in the last 17 years and now he is meeting them individually, calling it ‘a sign of nervousness’.

“A situation of rebellion is also being created in Bihar because Nitish Kumar has never given even one minute to meet his MLAs and MPs in the last 17 years. They had to wait. Now each of them is being given half an hour time,” he told news agency ANI.

Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also mentioned the likelihood of a rift in Nitish Kumar's, suggesting reasons similar to what Sushil Modi said. He also claimed that Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will join the NDA coalition as he didn't attend the recent opposition meeting in Patna.

“Maharashtra-like situation may erupt in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as many MLAs are unhappy with Nitish Kumar joining hands with RJD. Similarly in UP, Jayant Chaudhary can join the NDA as he did not attend the Patna opposition meeting,” he said.

Chirag Paswan

Following the developments in Maharashtra, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan predicted a similar fate for Bihar. He claimed that Nitish Kumar will fail to complete his tenure as the chief minister. He further said that several JD(U) leaders were in touch with him.

Upendra Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha has been fanning the talk of likely merger of the JD-U and the RJD.

“JD-U will be merged with RJD soon, and thereafter, there will be an exodus of party leaders to join other parties. Several JD-U leaders are in touch with me and the BJP,” Kushwaha had claimed while addressing media persons in Patna earlier this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON