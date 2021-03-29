Maharashtra's daily tally dips with 31,643 fresh Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra witnessed a marginal dip in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as well as deaths, the state’s health department said in a bulletin on Monday. There were 31,643 new Covid-19 infections and 102 related deaths, the bulletin showed. The fresh infections and deaths are lower than those recorded on Sunday when there were 40,414 cases, the highest daily spike ever, and 108 deaths. The tally of the state, which is the worst affected by the pandemic is now at 2,745,518 and its death toll 54,283, according to the bulletin.

Mumbai also reported fewer fresh Covid-19 cases than Sunday at 5890 and the number of people who succumbed to the viral disease was 12, according to the health department’s bulletin. With the fresh infections and deaths, the disease tally of the state’s capital city is now at 404,614 and its death toll at 11,665.

According to the health department’s bulletin, there were 20,854 discharges in the last 24 hours across the state taking the recoveries to 2,353,307 and 194,95,189 people, with 136,848 in the same period, were tested for the disease. Mumbai on Sunday also reported the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases by adding 6,923 new infections.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms amid the rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai. It said that no asymptomatic Covid-19 patient without any co-morbidities will be allotted a bed in any public or private hospital. It described the "needy" patient as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or one with co-morbidities". The civic body has also decided to place the order for procuring 150,000 injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals, a senior official said.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said earlier in the day that Maharashtra was among eight states, which have reported a high number of daily Covid-19 cases, and account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day. It also said that Maharashtra along with Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 80.17 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The state government has tightened restrictions, including imposing a night curfew, throughout the region to tackle the rising cases of the coronavirus disease.