Dhule mayor and BJP leader Maya Pardeshi was hospitalised on Sunday after allegedly consuming sleeping pills amid a row over social media posts.

Dhule mayor Maya Pardeshi (X/@MAYADEVI_bjp)

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Dhule district superintendent of police (SP) Vishal Anand said the incident followed a dispute between the mayor and a self-proclaimed cow activist over social media posts.

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“There were differences between the mayor and the cow activist over social media posts, which escalated. The mayor allegedly consumed a high dose of sleeping pills. We have recorded her statement and further investigation is underway. The activist has already been arrested in connection with a previously registered atrocity case against him,” Anand said.

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BJP MLA Anup Agarwal also confirmed the incident. He said she was rushed to a private hospital, where her condition was stable.

The incident comes amid an ongoing dispute involving Pardeshi, her son Vicky Pardeshi, and social activist Sanjay Sharma. The three have reportedly been engaged in a war of words on social media over the past few weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma, who is associated with cow protection activities, allegedly made objectionable personal remarks about the mayor in his social media posts. The remarks triggered resentment among her supporters, with BJP leaders demanding action against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma, who is associated with cow protection activities, allegedly made objectionable personal remarks about the mayor in his social media posts. The remarks triggered resentment among her supporters, with BJP leaders demanding action against him. {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, Agarwal led a protest march to the Dhule superintendent of police's office, demanding action over the alleged defamatory remarks. Party workers and supporters also called for strict action against those making derogatory comments about women on social media.

The dispute has also seen allegations and counter-allegations over alleged illegal businesses and corruption in the city, further escalating the confrontation.