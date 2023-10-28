Mahua Moitra says Hiranandani has her Parliament login, 'Jharkhandi pitbull can't end me'

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in an interview with India Today on Friday explained that she gave her Parliament login and password to Darshan Hiranandani as there is no rule as to who can have the login and who can not and no MP puts the questions themselves. The login and the passwords remain with their team. "But then an OTP comes and it comes to my phone only. It does not go to Darshan's phone. Only when I provide the OTP, the questions are submitted," Mahua Moitra said dismissing all charges brought against her by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Mahua Moitra denied all allegations against her in a television interview and said a 'Jharkhandi pitbull' won't be the end of her.(HT_PRINT)

"They have picked the wrong person to bully. They really have. I have given up everything in my life to sit here and some little Jharkhandi pitbull and some acrimonious ex-personal relationship is not going to be the end of me. I will continue to fight this and you will see what happens in 2024," Mahua Moitra said.

'I have logged in from Switzerland; My sister's child from Cambridge'

Mahua Moitra said the charge that Darshan Hiranandani logged in from Dubai and it is a compromise on security is ludicrous. “The NIC login has no rules as to who can have the login or not. Every single MP's questions are given to their large teams. You are saying I have given it to a foreign entity. Darshan Hiranandani is a friend, and an Indian citizen. His passport has been made public. I myself have logged in from Switzerland. My sister's child also logged in from Cambridge when I was there on vacation and she typed in my questions when I told her I had a deadline. If NIC's question-and-answer portal is so very protected, then why don't you block IP addresses from entering it? Darshan Hiranandani does not need me to ask questions. Every question is RTI-able. Where is the quid, where is the quo?" Mahua Moitra said.

“I told Darshan to give some assistants from his office to put in the questions. The charge that somebody can put in a question is ludicrous because the OTP comes to my mobile number. Every question is written by me and I am one of those who does their work. That's why there are only 61 questions,” Mahua Moitra said.

'Only thing Darshan gave me....'

On the allegations of taking cash and gifts from Darshan Hiranandani, Mahua Moitra asked whether there is any evidence in support. "There is no proof that they offered me money and I was a banker in 2008 when I entered grassroots politics and used to earn multiple times of ₹2 crore at that time. Charges that I would take ₹2 crore unproven cash is a ludicrous one," Mahua Moitra said demanding that Darshan Hiranandani who turned into so-called approver should provide an itemised list of gifts he claims to have provided.

"Darshan is my close personal friend, continues to be so and has been one when I was not an MP. Darshan Hiranandani's father and he have a very large real estate company. When I was allotted my government bungalow, it was in a dilapidated state. There were 5 false ceilings and light did not come in. I told Darshan to get one of his architects to let me know how the bungalow can be redesigned to allow more lights and how CPWD can do it," Mahua Moitra said showing the designs that Darshan Hiranandani gave. "CPWD designed it and no private entity entered here. Obviously, I won't go to Nishikant Dubey to get the design of my house. I would go to a friend," Mahua Moitra said.

"Only things I received from Darshan Hiranandani were a scarf and some lipsticks and makeup items that he used to pick from Dubai airport's duty-free. And when I go to Mumbai, his car picks up and drops me. I don't stay with him," Mahua Moitra added.

'Insult to Jharkhand, Bihar': Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted to Mahua Moitra's interview and strongly reacted to the 'Jharkhandi pitbull' term that Mahua Moitra used for him. "Mahua insulted the entire Jharkhand and Bihar by calling me pitbull..." Dubey said.

