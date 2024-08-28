Actor Siddique booked for rape, criminal intimidation

Kochi: Senior Malayalam actor Siddique was booked for rape and criminal intimidation by the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday based on the complaint of a woman actor to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. Siddique with actors Jomol and Ananya addressed the media on the Justice Hema Committee report, in Kochi (PTI Photo)

He has been accused of raping an actress at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2016 after calling her there on the pretext of discussing a ‘non-existent’ film project.

Police said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Siddique under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Since the alleged assault took place in 2016, sections of the IPC have been filed instead of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). Both are non-bailable sections.

“The probe will be led by the SIT,” an officer at the Museum police station told HT.

This is the second FIR being registered in connection with the slew of “MeToo” sexual assault allegations raised by women actors and technicians against prominent male industry figures in the wake of the Hema committee report, which pointed to alleged systemic abuse of women in the industry.

On Monday, an FIR was registered at the Ernakulam North police station against filmmaker Ranjith for misbehaviour on the complaint of a Bengali actress.

Siddique, 61, who acted in over 350 films predominantly in Malayalam, had on August 22 resigned from the post of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following the allegations. After the alleged assault, he is alleged to have threatened the actress as well, according to the FIR.

Meanwhile, Siddique has maintained innocence and has filed a complaint with the state police chief, alleging an agenda behind the actress’ allegations.

“I was a young entrant in the industry at the time. He (Siddique) invited me into a hotel on the pretext of discussing a film project. Such a movie did not exist. It was a trap. He sexually abused and raped me. He also physically assaulted me. I had to give up my dreams, my time, and I went through a lot of mental trauma,” the actress had told media persons last week.

On Tuesday, AMMA president Mohanlal resigned, and the 17-member executive committee was dissolved in the wake of sexual allegations against Siddique and other members of the influential film body.