Male nurse arrested for sexually assaulting 3 women cancer patients in Guwahati hospital

A 26-year-old male nurse has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three women patients at a premier cancer institute in Assam’s Guwahati, police said on Wednesday.

Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury, a resident of Belonia in Tripura, had allegedly assaulted the victims at the B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Guwahati on the night of December 31.

“Following complaints from the patients to the hospital superintendent, a case was lodged and efforts were undertaken to nab the culprit. He was arrested in Tripura on Sunday,” said inspector Dharani Barman, in-charge of Paltanbazar police station.

Choudhury was brought to Guwahati on transit remand. He is at present in police custody.

Police have registered a case under sections 354A, 376 (2) (E) and 511 of Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, rape and attempting to steal.

Reports said the accused, who had completed his nursing course from Tamil Nadu, had resigned from his post at the institute on January 8.

Set up in 1973, 230-bedded BBCI is the premier hospital for cancer treatment in Assam. In 2017, the institute was taken over by the department of atomic energy as a unit of Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre.

