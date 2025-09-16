Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mallikarjun Kharge approves Congress election committee in Bihar ahead of state polls

PTI |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 03:15 pm IST

Comprising 39 members, the committee will include all MPs, MLAs, and AICC secretaries from Bihar as permanent invitees. Elections are expected in November.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday set up its Pradesh Election Committee which includes the likes of the Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram, Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Madan Mohan Jha, to get battle-ready for the elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal with immediate effect.(PTI file photo)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal with immediate effect.(PTI file photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The committee has 39 members and additionally all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, AICC secretaries, CWC members from Bihar and heads of frontal organisations would be permanent invitees to the panel.

The election committee includes Rajesh Rathore, Motilal Sharma, Anshul Avijit, Qaiser Ali Khan, Ramesh Prasad Yadav, Shashi Ranjan, Subodh Mandal, Fauzia Rana and Khushboo Kumari, among others.

Bihar polls are likely to take place around November this year.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mallikarjun Kharge approves Congress election committee in Bihar ahead of state polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On