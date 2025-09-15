Cracks surface in RJD-Congress over seat-sharing, CM face ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA: The internal discord within Bihar's opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance has escalated into open friction between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, with recent events highlighting deepening rifts over seat-sharing arrangements and the projection of a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections slated for October-November. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders of Mahagathbandhan addressing joint press conference during Voter Adhikar Yatra at Araria, Bihar. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)

The tensions, fueled by stalled negotiations and conflicting leadership ambitions, have raised questions about the coalition's unity against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The latest flashpoint emerged in the Kutumba assembly constituency in Aurangabad district, where Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram convened a workers' meeting of Mahagathbandhan partners on Saturday. However, RJD's block and district presidents, along with former MLA Suresh Paswan, boycotted the event without explanation.

In a pointed response, RJD leaders organised their own strategy session on Monday under Paswan's leadership to discuss electoral plans. Paswan, who won the Kutumba seat as an RJD MLA in the 2005 Bihar assembly elections and served as a minister in the then RJD government, used the platform to rally party workers, underscoring the growing assertiveness of the RJD amid alliance strains.

This episode follows a series of developments that have intensified the bickering.

Last week, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, stirred a controversy by stating that the chief ministerial face for the INDIA bloc would be "decided by the people of Bihar" — a remark that has irked the RJD, which has been pushing for its leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, to be endorsed as the coalition's CM candidate.

Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, has been aggressively positioning himself as the "original CM," criticising Nitish Kumar as a "visionless leader" and a "duplicate CM" during public appearances, including in the presence of Congress heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Adding to the drama, Tejashwi addressed a workers' rally in Kanti, Muzaffarpur, on September 13, where he declared, "This time, Tejashwi will contest elections on 243 seats.

Whether it is Kanti, Muzaffarpur, or Gaighat, Tejashwi will contest elections from every place. I appeal to you all to vote for Tejashwi. He will work towards taking Bihar forward."

He further emphasised, "We will return. Remember this — Tejashwi will be on the field for all 243 seats," calling for unified action to uproot the NDA government.

Political analysts interpret this as a strategic move by Tejashwi to assert his dominance as the alliance's de facto CM face and apply pressure on partners, particularly the Congress, which is demanding 60-70 seats —similar to or more than the 70 it contested in 2020.

Echoing a similar sentiment but from the Congress side, NSUI in-charge and the Congress’ youth face Kanhaiya Kumar, at a media conclave in Patna on September 9, responded to queries about the party contesting 70 seats by saying, "Why are you restricting us to 70 seats? We are contesting all 243 seats."

He clarified, "Whether I contest as a candidate will be decided by the party. But I can tell you this: we (the opposition alliance) will contest all 243 seats in Bihar," highlighting the coalition's collective approach amid ongoing talks.

The strains trace back to Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Araria earlier this year, where the RJD felt sidelined as the Congress took centre stage, energising its cadre and fueling demands for a larger seat share. People familiar with the matter indicate that the Congress is also eyeing the deputy chief minister's post if compelled to concede seats from its previous tally, a demand echoed by Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Meanwhile, other allies are adding complexity.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML), which contested 19 seats and won 12 in 2020, is now staking claim to 40-45 seats.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) are in negotiations with the RJD, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which secured five seats last time, has approached the RJD for its inclusion in the coalition.

Senior leaders from both parties have downplayed the rift, expressing hope for resolution to focus on ousting the NDA.

A Mahagathbandhan meeting is scheduled for September 15 to finalise seat-sharing, but insiders warn of potential delays.

The Congress has emphasised the need for a balanced distribution of "winnable and tough" constituencies, refusing to be a "dumping yard" for unwinnable seats.

Former pro-vice chancellor of Veer Kunwar Singh University, Arrah, Rama Shankar Arya viewed these developments as classic pressure tactics in alliance politics, with Tejashwi's "all-243" pitch seen as a bid to consolidate RJD's base and force concessions from allies.

"The Congress is no longer content playing second fiddle to the RJD, especially after its revival efforts," he said, pointing to the party's reluctance to endorse Tejashwi outright.

Another analyst and retired educationist Nawal Kishore Chaudhary warned that unresolved tensions could fragment the opposition vote, benefiting the NDA, which holds a strong position with 127 seats from the 2020 polls.

"This is Bihar politics at its core—caste equations and power plays—but the stakes are high with elections looming," said Chaudhary, adding that while public posturing is common, a last-minute deal remains likely to avoid mutual destruction.

As Bihar's 243-seat assembly braces for a high-stakes battle, the Mahagathbandhan's ability to mend fences will be crucial.

In 2020, the alliance secured 110 seats collectively, falling short of the NDA's 125. With new entrants and shifting dynamics, observers predict a more fragmented contest, potentially reshaping the state's political landscape.